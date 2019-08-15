2 men arrested in connection with Jamaica Plain shootout that left 1 man injured

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two Boston men are facing weapons charges after they were arrested by officers investigating an alleged shootout in Jamaica Plain late Monday night that left one man injured, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of two people shooting at each other in the area of 50 Lamartine St. around midnight spoke with witnesses, recovered ballistic evidence in front of 279 Centre St., and also found a man who suffered a non-life-threatening graze wound, according to Boston police.

After an investigation into the incident, police arrested Andre Raper, 26, and Jerome Barrows, 22, of Roxbury, on Wednesday.

Raper will be arraigned in Roxbury District Court on charges including carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, unlawful possession of ammunition, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building.

Barrows will be arraigned on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, and withholding evidence from a criminal proceeding.

No additional information was immediately released.

