2 men arrested in connection with Mattapan armed robbery

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two men are facing armed robbery charges after police say they attacked and robbed a man in Mattapan on Thursday night.

Officers responding to a reported armed robbery in progress in the area of 1573 Blue Hill Ave. about 9:30 p.m. spoke with the victim who said he had just been violently robbed by two black men who asked him for money, and that one of them pointed what looked like a gun at him, police said.

Officers searching the area arrested Thurman Ragland, 52, of Hyde Park, and Ra’Quan Baker-Parnham, 24, of Brockton, on charges of armed robbery.

They are expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

