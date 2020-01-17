BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men have been arrested in connection with a string of burglaries that happened in six Massachusetts communities.

Officers arrested Michael Wallace, 52, of Malden, and Mark Burhoe, Sr., 44, of Charlestown, Monday on warrants related to the commercial burglaries of two Brookline businesses — Anatolia Restaurant on Aug. 20, 2019, and Washington Square Tavern on Nov. 24, 2019, according to Brookline police.

A search of their homes and vehicles resulted in the discovery of clothing and tools that linked Wallace and Burhoe to several other cases, police said.

Along with the two Brookline burglaries, the men are suspected of nine other incidents in Stoneham, West Roxbury, Brighton, Belmont and Burlington spanning from April 7, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020.

During the burglaries, Wallace and Burhoe would allegedly target safes, registers, and offices at the various locations. In at least two of the incidents, the suspects are accused of removing large safes.

An investigation remains ongoing as authorities seek additional evidence that could potentially link the men to other incidents.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)