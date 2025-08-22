DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men sought in connection with a shooting in Dorchester on Thursday that left a man hospitalized were arrested after an hours-long standoff, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Charlotte Street around 5 p.m. say the two men, whose names have not been released, ran into a nearby home and barricaded themselves for nearly three hours before they surrendered, according to Boston police.

The man who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

Nearby residents said they were concerned when they saw all the police activity on their street.

“When I saw the yellow line, I’m like somebody must have been shot because it’s serious. All the cars, and my mom called me and was scared out of her mind,” said one woman who lives in the area.

The two men are expected to be arraigned on criminal charges Friday morning.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)