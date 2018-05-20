2 men arrested in fatal Boston shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two men arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 34-year-old Dorchester man will face a judge on Monday, police said.

Dawon Wright, 22, of Dorchester, and Dario Baxter, 21, of Lynn, were arrested Saturday by members of the Boston Police Department’s homicide and fugitive units for their alleged roles in the March 30 shooting of Michael Ross, police said. Both are expected to be arraigned Monday in Roxbury District Court.

Wright will be charged with murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, possessing a large capacity firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition. Baxter will be charged with murder and being an accessory after the fact.

Officers responding to a reported shooting about 9:11 a.m. on Quincy Street in Dorchester found Ross suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

In a statement, Police Commissioner William B. Evans praised the investigators who worked tirelessly on the case.

“I want to praise the unyielding effort and dedication of my investigators and officers who worked tirelessly to ensure that these two violent criminals will now be brought to justice,” Evan said. “I specifically want to commend my Homicide Detectives for their work on this case which led to these suspects being identified and charged. I would also like to commend my officers in the Fugitive Unit for successfully locating and arresting both suspects within 24 hours of their warrants being issued. I can only hope that news of these arrests can bring some small level of comfort to the family, friends and loved ones of Michael Ross.”

