2 men arrested in Wareham on heroin trafficking charges

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - State police arrested two men on heroin trafficking charges in Wareham on Saturday morning.

Police say Jaqua Smith, 24 of Onset, and Shawn Panepinto, 22 of New Bedford, were arrested after an officer spotted the vehicle with an expired inspection sticker at a stop sign.

The officer confronted the two men after they pulled into a parking lot on 11th Street and found cause to search the vehicle, at which point he found around 400 grams of heroin in a backpack.

Bail for the two men was set at $250,000.

The men are being held at the Plymouth House of Correction pending their arraignment on Tuesday.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)