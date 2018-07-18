2 men arrested on drug charges in Wareham

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men were arrested in Wareham on drug charges Wednesday.

Police say detectives followed the men to the waterfront along Blissful Lane and observed a drug deal, according to a press release issued Wednesday by the Wareham Police Department.

Tayon Woodley, 44, of New Bedford, and Charles Babb, 51, of East Wareham, were both arrested.

Police later obtained a search warrant for Woodley’s apartment in New Bedford, where they found 24.3 grams of cocaine and several pills along with a scale, baggies, and about $4,500 in cash.

Woodley was charged with distribution of a Class B drug, conspiracy to violate drug laws, trafficking cocaine, possession of a Class E drug with intent to distribute, and possession of a Class B drug with intent to distribute (two counts, subsequent offense). Babb was charged with possession of a Class B drug and conspiracy to violate drug laws.

Both are due in Wareham District Court.

“The Wareham Police Department takes citizen reports of drug dealing very seriously,” Acting Police Chief John Walcek said. “Drug dealers peddle poison, ruining the quality of life for our good citizens, and we are going to pursue them relentlessly.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)