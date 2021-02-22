2 men arrested on drug, firearm charges in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two men were arrested in Boston on a slew of drug and firearms charges Monday afternoon.

Jose Morales, 23, of Dorchester and Victor Pimentel, 24, of Brockton are due to face a judge in West Roxbury District Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm and possession of a large capacity feeding device, according to a release issued by police. Pimentel will face an additional charge of possession with intent to distribute Class E drugs.

Officers conducting a traffic stop near the intersection of Centre and Wise streets in Jamaica Plain around 3:20 p.m. said they observed several plastic bags containing numerous loose pills believed to be Xanax in plain view.

During a search of the vehicle, they allegedly found a loaded 9mm handgun with an extended magazine.

