BOSTON (WHDH) - Two men have been arrested on murder warrants in connection with the fatal shooting of a 41-year-old man in Boston on Saturday, police said.

Tyrese Robinson 19, of Randolph, and Dashan Crowder, 21, of Quincy, were arrested Sunday afternoon in the area of 380 Talbot Ave. on murder warrants issued out of Dorchester District Court for the murder of Curtis Effee, of Boston.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 417 Geneva Ave. Saturday found Effee suffering from gunshot wounds and pronounced him dead at the scene, according to police.

Robinson and Crowder are expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

