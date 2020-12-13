2 men arrested on murder charges in fatal shooting outside Woburn sports bar

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men are facing murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of another man in the parking lot of a Woburn sports bar Saturday, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

Officers responding to reports of gunshots in the parking lot of Jake ‘n Joe’s Sports Grill on Mishawum Road at 9:10 p.m. found Lloyd Borgella, 26, of Roslindale, suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.

After the shooting, two men identified as suspects fled the scene and crashed their car on New Boston Street before running away on foot, police said.

Pauliasky Jean Francois, 34, of Plymouth, and Eric Mills, 29, of Hyde Park, were later located and arrested on charges of murder, unlawful possession of a gun, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and assault with a dangerous weapon.

They will be arraigned in Woburn District Court on Monday.

