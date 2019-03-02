2 men arrested on weapons charges after disturbance at Boston nightclub

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two men were arrested early Saturday morning following a disturbance outside a Boston nightclub, police said.

Officers responding to a reported disturbance in the area of 100 Warrenton St. about 1:10 a.m. spoke with Icon nightclub staff who said Israel Chery, 24, of Somerville, and Jerome Belle, 24, of Randolph, were removed from the club after a verbal altercation with a group of customers, according to Boston police.

Employees of the nightclub told police they observed Belle retrieving a handgun from a nearby vehicle and handing it to Chery as the pair walked toward Stuart Street, according to police.

Police say they located Chery at the corner of Warrenton and Stuart streets, where a violent struggle occurred. Police arrested Chery and allegedly found a handgun in his right jacket pocket.

Police later located Belle in a parked car and arrested him without incident.

Belle and Chery are expected to be arraigned Monday on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and possession of a large capacity feeding device.

