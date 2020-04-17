2 men arrested on weapons charges after Roxbury shots fired incident

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two men are facing criminal charges after Boston police say they found a loaded gun following a report of shots fired in Roxbury on Thursday.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of 623 Station St. around 6 p.m. spoke with witnesses who told the officers that two suspects had just gotten out of a dark sedan and began shooting at two unknown male victims who were walking on Halleck Street, according to Boston police.

After searching the area, officers found ballistic evidence on Station Street but were unable to locate the suspects or any victims, police said.

The officers were still searching the area when they pulled over a black sedan matching the witness description and arrested Dominick Whitlow Douglas, 28, of Dorchester, and passenger, Tevin Abercrombie, 25, of Boston, after finding a gun under the passenger seat.

Both will be arraigned in Roxbury District Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm on a public way, unlawful possession of ammunition, and possession of a firearm with an altered/defaced serial number.

