2 men charged in Boston bank stick-up after being seen by detail officer

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two men are facing robbery charges after a detail officer saw one of them robbing a Boston bank at gunpoint Saturday, police said.

An officer on detail outside the Rockland Trust Savings Bank on Truman Parkway saw a masked man holding a gun in the bank at 1:35 p.m., police said. The man gestured for the teller to fill a bag with money and then fled on foot, with the officer giving a description.

Other officers stopped the man and found a fake gun bag containing money, police said. Another man was arrested after driving at a high rate of speed away from the bank and weaving in and out of traffic, according to police.

Paul Whooten, 56, of Boston was charged with armed robbery and Richard Berger, 55, was charged with intent to rob while armed. Both are scheduled to be arraigned at West Roxbury District Court.

