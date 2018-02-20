LOWELL, MA (WHDH) - Two men are expected in court Tuesday in connection with a deadly double shooting in Lowell.

Police said the suspects were spotted taking off from the scene after two people were shot at the intersection of O’Connell and Fay streets Saturday morning.

One person was killed, while the other victim suffered from minor injuries.

The suspects have been charged with illegal possession of a firearm.

