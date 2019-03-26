2 men charged in heroin overdose death on Cape Cod

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men are facing criminal charges in connection with the death of a man who died from a heroin overdose on Cape Cod earlier this month, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of an unattended death at an apartment on Alewife Circle in Yarmouth’s Swan Pond Village on March 6 found an unresponsive 53-year-old man, according to the Yarmouth Police Department.

“There were obvious signs of illegal drug use, an uncapped needle, a spoon with residue, a cotton ball, and Narcan found at the crime scene,” the department said in a press release.

An extensive investigation spearheaded by Yarmouth detective Eric Nuss led to the identity of the men who allegedly provided the illegal drugs to the victim.

Miles Taylor, 34, of Brewster, and Todd Brown, 33, of Chatham, were arrested and charged with conspiracy to violate drug laws and distribution of heroin.

Taylor was arraigned Friday in Barnstable District Court. He was released on $2,500. Brown is slated to be arraigned Monday.

The victim’s name has not been made public.

An investigation is ongoing.

