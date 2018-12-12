2 men charged in shooting of 17-year-old in Newport, NH

NEWPORT, N.H. (WHDH) - Two men are facing criminal charges after a juvenile was shot in the chest in Newport, New Hampshire on Saturday during an altercation about drugs, police say.

Officers responding to a reported altercation along Oak Street about 2:20 p.m. found a 17-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to police.

The victim, whose name was not released, was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Although witnesses initially said the incident appeared to be a result of road rage, an investigation revealed it was connected to a sale and purchase of a controlled drug reported to be THC, the active ingredient in marijuana.

Jordan Richardson, 18, of Goshen, was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, felonious use of a firearm, and conspiracy to sell controlled drugs within a school zone.

Kurt Richardson, 41, Goshen, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to sell controlled drugs within a school zone, felonious use a firearm, reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, and criminal solicitation of a minor.

Both were held without bail pending their Dec. 13 arraignment in Sullivan County Superior Court.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)