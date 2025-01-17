BOSTON (WHDH) - Two men were convicted by a federal jury for their role in an international money laundering scheme involving Massachusetts banks.

The men from Jamaica were convicted for their involvement in an organization that laundered more than $6 million in drug trafficking proceeds through several banks in the state, as well as through Caribbean and European banking systems, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

St. Devon Anthony Cover, 61, was convicted of one count of money laundering conspiracy and seven counts of laundering of monetary instruments, the office said. Dennis Raymond Rowe, 59, was convicted of one count of money laundering conspiracy, one count of money laundering, and two counts of laundering of monetary instruments.

“Over the course of the investigation, $1 million was seized from corporate bank accounts and other investigative activity. Nearly 3,000 kilograms of cocaine – with a street value of over $90 million – was traced back to the money laundering organization,” the U.S. Attorney’s office said in a statement.

Cover and Rowe were among 20 people from Colombia, Jamaica, and Florida who were indicted by a federal grand jury in May 2022 in connection with the money laundering conspiracy.

During the conspiracy, Cover laundered about $268,000 and Rowe laundered over $600,000 by delivering cash drug proceeds to undercover law enforcement, the office said.

