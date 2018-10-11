2 men convicted in the fatal kidnapping of an Avon father

UPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men were convicted in the kidnapping and killing of an Avon father that took place on New Year’s Day in 2014, officials said.

James Robertson’s family were the last people to see him alive before he was approached by two men posing as officials looking to conduct an unannounced drug test as part of Robertson’s probation, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey.

His remains were found in Upton nearly two years later, when a hunter reported finding a human skull.

“Jamie was there, full of life, and then he was gone, leaving his son, daughter, parents, sibings and friends wondering where he was.” Robertson’s 15-year-old son and brother said in their victim impact statement.

After more than a week of testimony, the case went to a jury late Thursday afternoon.

Beland introduced evidence that 48-year-old James Feeney of Dedham had a past conflict with Robertson which led him to perpetrate the kidnapping in order to scare and injure him.

The assault inflicted on the victim left him dead.

Feeney allegedly coordinated the attack with the help of Scott Morrison, 51, of Norfolk and Alfred A. Ricci III of Canton.

Canton remains under indictment.

“The agony that this crime has inflicted on the Robertson family is hard to describe,” D.A. Morrissey said while sitting alongside 20 members of the family.

Jurors found 48-year-old James Feeney of Dedham, guilty of first degree murder, aggravated kidnapping and conspiracy. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Scott Morrison, 51, of Norfolk was similarly convicted. Facing a manslaughter charge, he was sentenced to a maximum of over 40 years in a state prison.

A former police officer, Michael Schoener also remains under indictment as an accessory to the murder for lending his badge to the perpetrators so they could better impersonate an officer.

