2 men dead, child burned after fire rips through Avon home on Christmas night

AVON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man and his adult son were killed, and a child was burned after a multi-alarm blaze ripped through a home in Avon on Christmas night, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire at 52 Freeman St. about 9 p.m. Tuesday found flames shooting out of the home and smoke pouring from the windows.

Firefighters attempting to get inside were hindered by a locked front door but managed to make their way in, Avon Fire Chief Robert Spurr said.

Louis Orelus, 70, was said to be overcome by smoke and could be seen being pulled out of the home to the front yard, where firefighters administered CPR before loading him into a waiting ambulance.

Officials said Orelus was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

His son, 28-year-old Vladmir Orelus, was found deceased inside the home, officials added.

A boy who suffered a burn injury to his foot was hospitalized.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the home had no working smoke alarms.

“This is a terrible tragedy for this family and I offer my heartfelt condolences,” Spurr said. “I would ask everyone to protect their families by making sure they have working smoke alarms on every level of your home and outside sleeping areas.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation but officials said it was likely accidental in nature.

A heartbroken man, who identified himself as a relative of the victims, said they had been celebrating Christmas when the blaze broke out.

“I get a call while I’m at home saying my father-in-law’s house is on fire,” he told 7News. “They were celebrating their own Christmas after celebrating Christmas with us.”

No firefighters were injured.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support the victims’ families.

