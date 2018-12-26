2 men dead, child burned after fire rips through Avon home on Christmas night

AVON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man and his adult son were killed, and a child was burned after a multi-alarm blaze ripped through a home in Avon on Christmas night, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire at 52 Freeman St. about 9 p.m. Tuesday found flames shooting out of the home and smoke pouring from the windows.

Firefighters attempting to get inside were hindered by a locked front door but managed to make their way in, Avon Fire Chief Robert Spurr said.

Louis Orelus, 70, was said to be overcome by smoke and could be seen being pulled out of the home to the front yard, where firefighters administered CPR before loading him into a waiting ambulance.

Officials said Orelus was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

Vladmir Orelus, 28, was found deceased inside the home, officials added.

A boy who suffered a burn injury to his foot was hospitalized.

A man who identified himself as a relative of the victims said they had been celebrating Christmas when the blaze broke out.

No firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation; however, fire officials say the focus is on an accidental cause.

