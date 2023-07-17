GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities say two people and a dog were rescued after a boat exploded in the area of Gloucester Harbor.

Officials told 7NEWS a 22-foot fishing vessel had just fueled up at the Cape Ann Marina on Monday morning when it started heading down the Annisquam River and under the Blynman Bridge. It was soon afterwards that the ship appeared to explode, leading to a fire breaking out and the two men aboard jumping into the water for safety.

“My understanding was that, when they realized there was a problem, they were able to jump overboard,” Deputy Fire Chief Phil Harvey said, adding that the boat had exploded before the two men jumped into the water.

The two were then able to swim to safety and made it to shore via a ladder near the Gloucester Fisherman’s Memorial, according to officials. Police said both were later taken to Beverly Hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities noted that a passing ship was also able to pick up the dog that had been with the boaters and went into the water as well.

Fire officials said that with no one on the vessel, the boat drifted with the tide back through the Blynman Bridge, also known as The Cut Bridge, and down the Annisquam River before the Gloucester Harbormaster pushed it towards a marsh near the marina.

By 10:20 a.m., firefighters and the harbormaster had extinguished the fire, with SKY7-HD spotting crews operating next to the burnt out vessel as it took on water.

“[It] isn’t good – ever,” said Daniel Silva, a friend of the boaters. “Just thank God he was here and not out to sea.”

Authorities were able to later tow and remove the boat from the water. The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

