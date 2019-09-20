2 men due in court after police pursuit with stolen medical van comes to crashing end in Lynn

PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men are set to face a judge Friday after a police pursuit with a stolen medical van from Melrose-Wakefield Hospital crashed in Lynn on Thursday, authorities said.

Nicholas Burke, 23, of Peabody, and Daniel Walsh, 22, of Melrose, are scheduled to appear in Peabody District Court on various charges related to the pursuit.

Officers responding to a report of a missing unoccupied Armstrong Ambulance 2016 Ford Transit van outside of the hospital’s emergency room about 6:30 a.m. learned that Burke had exited the building around the same time the van had been stolen, Melrose police said.

Hospital surveillance reportedly captured Burke close the rear doors of the van before entering the vehicle and driving south on Rowe Street.

He also dropped a bag containing a white powdery substance believed to be narcotics on the hospital floor as he exited the building, according to police.

Shortly before 1 p.m., a motorist called state police to report seeing the stolen van on Route 1 in Peabody.

A trooper located the van and attempted to make a stop, but the driver refused and a pursuit ensued on Route 1 to Route 129, police said.

The van entered the Goodwin Circle rotary before exiting eastbound, where it struck a parked Ford Explorer near Regina Road in Lynn, police added.

Melrose police say the driver was identified as Burke and his passenger was Walsh.

7NEWS spoke with Burke as he left the state police barracks in Danvers Thursday night after posting bail and asked him “Was it your idea to take the ambulance?”

“I wasn’t the one driving, was I?” he responded.

Police say this is Nicholas Burke leaving the State Police barracks on bail – he's charged with stealing a vehicle (an Armstrong Ambulance Transportation Van) and leading police on a chase, among other charges. As you can tell from our exchange, he seems unapologetic

A subsequent investigation revealed that the two had stolen hundreds of dollars of men’s clothing from Kohl’s in Saugus around 9:20 a.m., according to state police. The items were reportedly recovered from the van.

Along with appearing in Peabody District Court, Burke and Walsh are expected to be summonsed to Lynn District Court for shoplifting charges.

Burke may also be transferred to Malden District Court later Friday for arraignment on charges related to the alleged auto theft and drug possession.

