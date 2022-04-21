BOSTON (WHDH) - Two men said they were just trying to heat up a late-night snack when a bullet whizzed through their Mission Hill apartment.

Boston police officers were called to the scene on Walden Street Thursday night for reports of the wild incident. Upon their arrival, they found a bullet that had come through a window and lodged in the opposite wall of the third-story apartment.

No injuries have been reported and so far, it is unclear if investigators have identified any possible suspects.

No further details were released.

These two were simply trying to heat up a burrito in this microwave when a bullet came through the third story window of their Mission Hill apartment. @7News pic.twitter.com/ySkYs0Tx2E — Lisa Gresci (@Lisa_Gresci) April 22, 2022

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)