2 men facing charges after stopping in fast lane, fighting on I-95 in Norwood

NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men are facing charges after police say they stopped their vehicles and got into a verbal altercation on I-95 in Norwood on Tuesday.

Police responding to reports of the incident about 9:25 a.m. were told a 46-year-old Dorchester man allegedly cut off a 21-year-old Attleboro man. The Attleboro man allegedly beeped his horn, prompting the Dorchester man to throw a cup of coffee at the other man’s pickup. The Attleboro man responded by throwing a water bottle before both men stopped in the left lane and got out of their vehicles.

The two men exchanged words while the Attleboro man allegedly held a steel bar in his hand. Both men then got back into their vehicles and continued driving.

A state trooper in the area pulled over both drivers.

The Dorchester man is cited for negligent operation of a motor vehicle, disorderly conduct, and operating with a revoked registration.

The Attleboro man was cited for disorderly conduct and assaulting someone with a dangerous weapon.

After a similar incident in Danvers last week, state police reminding drivers to never engage an aggressive driver, always attempt to diffuse the situation by moving to the right or slowing down, and never get out of a vehicle.

