MEDWAY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men have been arrested in connection with an attempted carjacking in Medway last month, authorities announced Thursday.

Geraldo Colon, 18, of Framingham, and Guillermo Diaz, 20, of Milford are facing charges including breaking and entering, illegal carrying of a firearm, using a firearm in the commission of a felony, and assault by means of a dangerous weapon, according to the Medway Police Department.

Officers reposing to a report of two men attempting to steal a car from a driveway on Main Street on the morning of Nov. 19 learned one of the suspects had allegedly brandished a pistol and threatened to shoot people who live at the home during a confrontation before fleeing the scene.

Colon and Diaz were taken into custody following an extensive investigation conducted by multiple area law enforcement agencies.

They’ll be called to Wrentham District Court at a later date.

