IPSWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men are facing charges in connection with back-to-back crashes involving stolen vehicles in Ipswich, police say.

Officers were called to a business downtown around 4:20 p.m. for reports of a breaking and entering and learned that a car had been stolen, according to a release issued by the department.

The vehicle was found minutes later after the driver, 18-year-old Jesse Marchand-Layton of Gloucester, crashed it, police say. He was later found on Second Street and placed under arrest.

While booking Marchand-Layton, officers were told of a second stolen vehicle crash near the MBTA station. Witnesses were able to help police identify the man who was allegedly behind the wheel of that car as 18-year-old Haton Milliard of Fort Kent, Maine.

“I’d like to thank the community members who did not hesitate to contact police and who provided us with timely and detailed information that helped Ipswich Police Department officers make two prompt arrests,” Chief Paul A. Nikas wrote in a statement. “All of us are more safe when police and the public work together.”

Both incidents remain under investigation.

