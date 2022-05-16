NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in New Bedford last month, authorities said.

Jonathan Medina Perez, 41, of Fall River, is facing charges of murder and armed assault with intent to murder, while 33-year-old New Bedford native Jonathan Goncalves is facing charges including accessory to murder before the fact and accessory to murder after the fact, according to Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of Weld Street in New Bedford around 1 a.m. on April 29 found a man in a Chrysler Sebring suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the New Bedford Police Department.

The victim, 36-year-old Luis Miranda, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both suspects are slated to face a judge in New Bedford District Court.

