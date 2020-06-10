2 men facing drug charges after Winthrop bust yields fentanyl, cocaine

WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men are facing drug charges after recent bust in Winthrop yielded a large stash of fentanyl and crack cocaine, officials said.

Nicholas Vaccaro, 26, of Winthrop, is charged with trafficking fentanyl, trafficking crack cocaine, possession of a dangerous weapon, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana, according to the Winthrop Police Department. Dylan Regan, 20, also of Winthrop, is charged with possession of a Class B substance with intent to distribute.

A search of a home on Grandview Avenue on Tuesday resulted in the seizure of 70 grams of fentanyl, 50 grams of crack cocaine, packaging materials, cell phones, scales, cash, and other equipment and products consistent with those used to manufacture and sell narcotics, police said.

“Crimes like the ones these individuals are accused of have a severe detrimental impact on the quality of life in our community,” Winthrop Police Chief Terence Delehanty said. “I’m proud of the work of the officers involved in investigating this case.”

Regan has since appeared in East Boston District Court and was released on $1,000 bail. Vaccaro was ordered held on $100,000 bail.

An investigation remains ongoing.

