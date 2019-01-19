2 men facing drug trafficking charges after fentanyl seized in Tewksbury

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men were arrested Friday on drug trafficking charges after 10.5 grams of fentanyl were seized in Tewksbury, police say,

Kerby Ulysse, 21, of Cambridge and Wesley Fanfan, 22, of Medford were arrested for allegedly trafficking over 10 grams of fentanyl, according to a release issued by police.

Detectives conducting an investigation into Ulysse and Fanfan arranged a meeting with the two in the area of Radcliffe Rd.

A drug transaction occurred and the suspects were taken into custody without incident, according to police.

Both are due in Lowell District Court on Tuesday.

