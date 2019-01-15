2 men facing drug trafficking charges following motor vehicle stop in Milton

MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men are facing drug trafficking charges following a motor vehicle stop Monday night in Milton, police say.

Officers stopped a Toyota Camry on Blue Hills Parkway about 8:30 p.m. for motor vehicle violations and arrested its occupants for trafficking cocaine, among other charges, according to Massachusetts State Police.

As a result of an investigation, the operator was identified as Bryan Villar, 20, of Roslindale, police say.

His passenger, who initially provided a false name, was identified as Johan Figueroa-Rivera, 31, of Boston, and placed under arrest for an active default warrant, according to police.

As a result of a search of the motor vehicle, 19 clear plastic bags containing a white powdery substance consistent with cocaine weighing 25 grams was located, police say.

Villar was charged with trafficking cocaine, conspiracy to violate the drug laws, marked lanes violation, and speeding, and Figueroa-Rivera was charged with trafficking cocaine, conspiracy to violate the drug laws, possess/use false/stole RMV documents, and furnish false name and/or Social Security number, according to police.

An investigation is ongoing.

