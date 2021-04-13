2 men facing murder charges in connection with Boston stabbing death

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two men have been arrested on murder charges in connection with a stabbing in Boston that claimed the life of a Medford man earlier this year, authorities said.

David Robinson, 48, and Robert Jamison, 44, both of Boston, were arrested Tuesday just before 8 a.m. on murder warrants in the January death of 33-year-old Richard Ghiozzi, according to the Boston Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing in the area of 115 Southampton St. in Roxbury on the night of January 4 found Ghiozzi suffering from a stab wound.

Ghiozzi was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Robinson is facing an additional charges of possessing and trafficking a Class A drug.

It’s not clear when the suspects will be called to court.

