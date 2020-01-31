2 men facing weapons, drug charges after traffic stop in Chicopee

Courtesy Massachusetts State Police.

Two Springfield men are facing weapons and drug charges after state police say two illegal handguns, heroin, and Oxycodone were found in their vehicle during a traffic stop in Chicopee on Saturday.

Troopers who stopped a driver for committing motor vehicle violations on Interstate 390 around 11 p.m. arrested Jean C. Rios Rivera, 20, and Eduardo Maldonado Arocho, 24, both of Springfield, after allegedly finding a loaded .40-caliber pistol, 40 bags of heroin, five Oxycodone pills, and an undisclosed amount of cash, according to state police.

Both were arrested on charges of illegal possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of a firearm without an FID card, possessing to distribute Class A drug, and possessing a Class B drug.

Both are expected to be arraigned in Chicopee District Court.

