2 men hospitalized after ATV falls through ice in Maine

WARREN, Maine (AP) — Two Warren men remain were hospitalized after their ATV fell through the ice.

Craig Dennison, 38, was driving the ATV with Donald Holbrook, 28, as a passenger Saturday night when they hit open water about 100 yards from shore on Crawford Pond, authorities said Sunday.

Dennison was able to get himself out of the water, but Holbrook had to be rescued by Knox County Sheriff Sgt. Arthur Smith, who secured himself to shore with a rope, jumped in the water and held Holbrook upright until they could be pulled out.

Dennison was in stable condition Saturday night. Holbrook was transferred to Maine Medical Center in stable but serious condition.

Authorities said the incident is a warning that ice conditions along the coast can be hazardous.

