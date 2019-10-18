2 men hospitalized after shed collapses in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men were hospitalized after a shed collapsed in Brockton on Friday, police say.

Officials responding to a shed collapse on Forest Street around 4:30 p.m. found two men trapped in the debris.

Brockton firefighters extracted both males and were then transported to local hospitals.

The status of their injuries is unknown at this time.

No additional information has been released.

