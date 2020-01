WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men are in the hospital after police say their truck slid off the roadway in Walpole.

Police responding to the accident found the truck submerged in a 10 foot pond.

Both men in the truck climbed out a window and were taken to the hospital, police said.

No further information was immediately released.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)