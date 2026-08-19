BOSTON (WHDH) - Two men were indicted in connection with two armed bank robberies that happened in Roxbury and Roslindale.

Police said Steven Harris and Angel Gonzalez walked into the banks back in April with a gun.

Officials said the pair threatened to shoot bank employees during the robberies, even dragging one employee on the ground.

Both men are in custody and could face 25 years in prison.

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