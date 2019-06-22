2 men indicted in connection with deadly Brockton shooting

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men have been indicted in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this year in Brockton.

A Plymouth County Grand Jury returned indictments Friday charging Claudio DeBrito, 27, of Brockton, and Anderson DePina, of Brockton, with one count each of second-degree murder, officials announced.

Authorities investigating a report of shots fired on Grand Street about 1:43 a.m. on March 15 returned to the scene four hours later and found 31-year-old Marco Rodrigues, of Fall River, dead behind 1040 Main St., according to police.

DeBrito, who was already in custody, is also facing three counts of witness intimidation and charges of assault with intent to murder and assault and battery on a pregnant woman.

DePina was arrested Friday.

Both men are expected to be arraigned in Brockton Superior Court at a later date.

