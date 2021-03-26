2 men indicted in murder of 17-year-old boy in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men were indicted by a grand jury on Friday in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old in Worcester last October.

Messiah Amankwa, 18, of Worcester, was indicted for murder and possession of a firearm, not at home or work, and Diomar Lopez Carrasco, 23, of Spencer, was indicted as an accessory after the fact of murder, according to a release issued by District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr.

On Oct. 24, Worcester Police were called to the Wendy’s parking lot at 500 Park Ave. where the juvenile victim was found dead.

Amankwa and Carrasco were arrested in November and had been facing charges in Worcester District Court.

With the indictments, their cases will move to Worcester Superior Court.

