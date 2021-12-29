NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men have been indicted on a charge of murder in connection with a fatal shooting in Norwood earlier this year that left a Boston man dead.

A Norfolk grand jury on Wednesday returned an indictment charging Anthony Loper-Feaster, 25, of Salem, and Ernest Payne, 27, of Cambridge, with murder in the shooting death of Shakim Lewis-Johnson, 28, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey.

Prosecutors say Lewis-Johnson was shot and killed as he was leaving a home of a friend on Sept. 19.

Payne remains at-large with an active warrant for his arrest.

“Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is urged to contact law enforcement immediately,” Morrissey said in a news release.

Loper-Feaster was arrested in October. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

An arraignment date has not yet been set.

