2 men indicted on murder charges in fatal Brockton shooting

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Massachusetts men have been indicted on murder charges in the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man in Brockton earlier this year, officials said.

A Plymouth County Grand Jury returned indictments Monday charging Christopher T. Nogueira, 22, of Taunton, and Andrew Tymek, 21, of Brockton, in connection with the June 8 shooting death of 21-year-old Anthony S. Baker, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.

Officers responding to multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting on Arthur Street found Baker unresponsive in the street.

He was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

An investigation determined that earlier in the evening, Tymek threw a brick through the rear window of a car, injuring a 7-moth-old infant inside, Cruz said. Later in the night, Cruz said Baker was walking along Arthur Street about 6:14 p.m. when he threw a rock at the windshield of a car before being shot.

Tymek was indicted on one count each of murder, assault by means of a deadly weapon, malicious injury to a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a loaded firearm, and unlawful discharge of a firearm within 500 Feet of a building.

Nogueira was indicted on one count each of murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a loaded firearm, and unlawful discharge of a firearm within 500 Feet of a building.

The men will be arraigned in Plymouth Superior Court at a later date.

