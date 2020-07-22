2 men injured, businesses damaged after brazen daylight shooting in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men were shot and two businesses were damaged in a brazen shooting incident in Worcester Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to Main Street near where it intersects with Herman Street and found two people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Surveillance footage obtained by 7NEWS shows a man step out of a parked car and open fire on two men walking down the street at point-blank range.

The victims were able to run away down the sidewalk and behind a nearby building where they met up with another group.

One of the men was driven to a local hospital and is said to be seriously injured. The other was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

“He was running down the street with the gun like that…and I ducked behind the building, he came right at us,” witness Gregory Creagh said.

Residents said they are shocked something like this could have happened in the middle of the day.

“I don’t have no words this is terrible our neighborhood s just it’s terrible right now,” one woman said. “This is a community with kids and families.”

