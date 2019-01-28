WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men involved in a dangerous road rage incident on the Massachusetts Turnpike Friday afternoon faced a judge on Monday.

Mark Fitzgerald, 37, of Ashland, pleaded not guilty in Waltham District Court to charges including assault with a dangerous weapon, negligent operation, and leaving the scene of property damage. Richard Kamrowski, 65, of Framingham, pleaded not guilty to a charge of disorderly conduct and malicious damage to a motor vehicle.

Troopers responding to a reported incident involving a pair of motorists around 4:45 p.m. learned two vehicles had been involved in a minor crash, prompting Kamrowski to climb on the hood of an SUV driven by Fitzgerald, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Fitzgerald then allegedly drove about three miles with Kamrowski on the hood of his vehicle. He is said to have reached speeds of 70 mph before several good Samaritans intervened and helped bring the vehicle to a stop in Weston.

“I kept telling him to ‘stop the car, stop the car,’” Kamrowski said. “And he wouldn’t stop.”

Kamrowski’s attorney told the court that his client had to jump on the car to avoid being run over. Fitzgerald’s attorney said his client sped off because he feared for his life.

Both men have since been released. They are due back in court at a later date.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Massachusetts State Police Weston Barracks at 781-431-5050.

