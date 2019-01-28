WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men involved in a dangerous road rage incident on the Massachusetts Turnpike Friday afternoon are expected to face a judge in Waltham District Court Monday.

Troopers responding to a reported incident involving a pair of motorists around 4:45 p.m. learned two vehicles had been involved in a minor crash, prompting 65-year-old Richard Kamrowski, of Framingham, to climb on the hood of an SUV driven by 37-year-old Mark Fitzgerald, of Ashland, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Fitzgerald then allegedly drove about three miles with Kamrowski on the hood of his vehicle. He is said to have reached speeds of 70 mph before several good Samaritans intervened and helped bring the vehicle to a stop in Weston.

“I kept telling him to ‘stop the car, stop the car,’” Kamrowski said. “And he wouldn’t stop.”

Fitzgerald was arrested on charges including assault with a dangerous weapon, negligent operation, and leaving the scene of property damage.

Kamrowski is facing a charge of disorderly conduct and malicious damage to a motor vehicle.

Both were released on personal recognizance pending their arraignments.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Massachusetts State Police Weston Barracks at 781-431-5050.

