2 men killed in double shooting in Mattapan; suspect sought

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police say two men are dead after a shooting in Mattapan late Saturday night.

Investigators were called to Violet Street just after 11 p.m. after receiving a report of a person shot.

“Upon arrival, officers observed two males in their late 40s suffering from gunshot wounds,” said Boston police chief Gregory Long. “Both were taken to local hospitals and pronounced.”

Investigators covered Violet Street with crime scene tape and scoured the area with flashlights as they tried to determine what happened. Evidence markers could be seen across the sidewalks, in a driveway, and even on top of a vehicle in the area.

The incident happened just a half-mile from a shooting just one week ago when an innocent bystander — a 74-year-old woman — was shot and killed.

In that shooting, one person has been arrested on gun charges, but there have been no charges in relation to that woman’s death.

Police say there are no suspects in this double homicide at this time. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to give police a call.

