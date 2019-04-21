2 men killed in highway crash in Warwick, RI

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — Authorities say two men were killed in an early-morning crash on a highway in Warwick.

Police say the crash happened around 4 a.m. Sunday on I-95 North.

Police say the driver and a passenger were dead when first responders arrived. Police say the driver was ejected from the car.

WJAR-TV reports that two backseat passengers were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

