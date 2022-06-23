BOSTON (WHDH) - Two Boston men were sentenced to life in prison in connection with a 2015 murder that claimed the life of Luis Bodden-Maximo, 23.

On September 16, 2015, Bodden-Maximo brought his girlfriend to a TGI Friday’s in Roxbury for lunch. Shortly after they arrived, he made eye contact with Javier Smith, who’s now 26. Bodden-Maximo recognized Smith and immediately left the restaurant.

As the couple got into their car, Jerome Meade, now 27, approached Bodden-Maximo and said “you’re an opp.”

He then fired at Bodden-Maximo with a handgun, and Bodden-Maximo began running from him. Meade chased after him and continued shooting. Bodden-Maximo fell face down onto the ground, and Meade continued shooting at him.

Bodden-Maximo was later pronounced dead at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

Meade was sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole, while Smith was sentenced to life in prison with parole possibility in 15 years.

“When I heard the verdict, I thought, ‘my son can rest in peace now,’ but then I was sad because I thought, ‘nothing will bring my son back,’” Bodden-Maximo’s mother Melinda Bodden said in a statement at the sentencing.

“One young man is dead, chased and shot in front of his girlfriend during a lunch date,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden. “Two other young men are going to spend many years in prison. And many others, including family and friends, must forever live with loss and grief in their hearts. All because of quick, terrible decisions.”

