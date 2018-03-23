FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — Two Massachusetts men have been sentenced to prison for their roles in a drive-by shooting last year.

No one was hurt in the shooting in Attleboro last July, but two homes and a vehicle were struck by bullets.

The Sun Chronicle reports that 18-year-old Jason Rocha and 19-year-old Keyshawn Johnson pleaded guilty Thursday to weapons charges. Rocha was sentenced to four to five years in state prison. Johnson received a three- to four-year term.

Charges against a third man are still pending.

The shooting was sparked by an argument with someone.

