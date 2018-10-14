ROSEVILLE, Mich (WHDH) — Police in Michigan are trying to track down two men who were seen on surveillance video assaulting a bowling alley employee Wednesday night.

The fight broke out after the 28-year-old employee asked a group of people to leave because they were disruptive, police said.

One of the men then punched the employee from across the counter as another suspect attacked him from behind the counter, the graphic surveillance video showed.

Moments later, a suspect threw a bar stool at the employee followed by a bowling ball.

Police are searching for two men in their early 20s in connection to this incident.

