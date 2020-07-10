2 minors in custody in connection to brazen Worcester shooting

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police took two minors into custody Friday afternoon in connection with a daylight shooting incident in Worcester.

An officer working an off-duty detail near Hope Avenue said he heard multiple gunshots and saw the two juveniles flee from the scene on foot just before 3 p.m., according to a release issued by the department

The two minors were pursued and taken into custody after officers allegedly found firearms tucked into their waistbands.

Around the same time, a man was dropped off at an area hospital for treatment of an apparent gunshot wound.

There is no word on that person’s condition at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

