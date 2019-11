BOSTON (WHDH) - After asking for the public’s help to find two missing 13-year-olds who were last seen on Saturday, Boston police said the teenagers have been found safe and sound.

Elisabeth Sanchez, 13, of Dorchester and Brian Vila, 13, of Brighton, were reported missing Sunday after last being seen Saturday.

They were found Sunday evening, police said.

